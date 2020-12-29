Effective Dec 30th this website will be discontinued. For market news and information please visit www.barchart.com
AgMaster Report 12/29/2020
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

JAN BEANS

Wow! The end of 2020 & not soon enough! RIGHT? But the latter half of this year, the CBOT has been the beneficiary of two very powerful S/D fundamentals – an unrelenting La Nina savaging S/A crops & stellar export demand! And the macros have supported as well with record highs in the DJI & NASDAQ (what pandemic?), a deteriorating US Dollar & a resurgent Crude Oil mkt! So it’s not too surprising that Jan Beans corrected 35 cents interday after their $4.00 rally ($8.80-$12.80) since Mid-August with only 4 days left in the trade year! Also, the Argentine dock strike looks to be settled this week – finally, a plethora of exports this morning were either expected/below exp! Meanwhile S/A’s reproductive period is now!!

MAR CORN

While beans & wheat slumped to double-digit losses – succumbing to year-end profit-taking & the imminent settlement of the Argentine Dock Strike, Mar corn STOOD TALL – gaining 6 cents & forging new highs for the move!  The mkt is benefiting from positive fundamentals including extraordinary exports, worrisome supply concerns with the S/A drought, a weakening dollar & a soon-to-be strengthening economy! This has resulted in daily dwindling carry-over stocks – now pegged at 5-6 lows! Simply put, “ there’s much more going out the front door – than coming in the back”!  And the long-suffering ethanol demand which Covid has decimated due to sharply lower driving – promises to make a big comeback in 2021 when the widespread vaccine dissemination fosters rapid economic growth! And what if the S/A dryness travels to the Northern Hemisphere! There is NO MARGIN FOR ERROR!  But given all of this, corn is still historically cheap – still remaining in the lower 25% of a

 

10 year range! ($3 – $8)!

MAR WHEAT

Mar Wht has lost 30 cents in the past two trading days (635-605) as it corrected an overbought condition – after spillover strength from the bean/corn rally & the Argentine dock strike had rallied the mkt to its October highs! But the probable settlement of the strike this week promised resumed wht shipments out of Argentina & this deflated the mkt! Plus year-end settling-up & still record world stocks also weighed on the mkt! It will continue to coattail its sister mkts – corn & beans – as they have a stronger supply/demand scenario!

FEB CATTLE

Feb Cat demonstrated impressive stand-alone strength within the Meat Complex today soaring to its summer highs on the back of Covid vaccine optimism – with the general perception that that widespread vaccination into the 2nd Qtr of 2021 would encourage a re-opening of much of the economy! Also supportive was Trump’s signing of the relief package!  There are some short-term hurdles to overcome between now & then but the mkt seems sanguine they will be resolved!

FEB HOGS

While Feb Cat challenged its contract highs today, Feb Hogs continued to languish in the middle of a two-month $6 range (63-69) bogged down by ample supplies, a disappointingly neutral Pig Crop Report last Wed & an anticipated slow-down in Pork imports by China in 2021!  The mkt should receive a much-needed boost from a rejuvenated economy in the 1st/2nd QTR of 2021!

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL MY FAITHFUL READERS – LET’S MAKE 2021 A VERY PROSPEROUS YEAR!!



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
