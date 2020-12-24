Effective Dec 30th this website will be discontinued. For market news and information please visit www.barchart.com
The Last Energy Report Before Christmas! The Energy Report 12/24/2020
Thursday, December 24, 2020

by Phil Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

T’Was the Last Energy Report Before Christmas, and Trump shakes up the House. Sending the Covid bill back as he started to grouse. The bi-partisan bill was crafted with care: but for families there is not enough there.

A mountain of pork is what was found instead, and not enough cash to supply them with bread. There was cash for the Ukraine and countries all-over the map, but for business and families it was basically scrap.

When Trump threatened veto there arose such a clatter, even Nancy Pelosi agreed on some of the matters . She called on the Senate to raise cash in a flash but said little of the pork spending that she won’t want to trash.

The Republicans will worry about spending more dough as our nations red ink continues to grow. To conservative principles they want to adhere as the bill will come due in a couple of years. They might override a veto so incredibly quick, even as some of the appropriations should be making them sick. There excuses for pork are incredibly lame and these politicians should be called out by name!

Like Pelosi, like Schumer, like McConnell or Mike Simpson, Or Nadler or Clybourne or Swalwell more tricky than Nixon. The stories they tell are incredibly tall and they spend our money with incredible gall. While families and restaurants are left high and dry,  the government makes obstacles that mount to the sky. It seems in Washington they have not a clue, while business and families continued to get skewed. Their promise of relief is just a loud noise, while special interests get all of the toys.

If you are looking for the burden of proof take a look at the money for business that looks more like a spoof. Just as their business were turning around in many places the government made them shutdown. If they questioned the orders: they would put down their foot. And the operating licenses would turn into ashes and soot. They say they want to stop the Covid dead in its tracks even if it falls on the failing business owners’ backs. It is a burden the government says they should carry even if financially they get buried.

For oil prices this may keep them in tow even as demand continues to grow. Refiners in China are driving demand underneath, yet U.S. producers may get kicked right in the teeth. Biden’s plan for oil is quite Machiavelli as he wants to phase out of oil even petroleum jelly. It all about climate and the melting ice shelf, it’s about losing jobs and inconveniencing yourself.

If you are in wind or solar you have nothing to dread, unless you are worried about chemicals or birds overhead. In oil it’s clear that you may end up out of work , yet if you think other forms of energy are all clean,  I’ll have to give you a smirk.

For wind and raw minerals, acres you will have to bulldoze and weaknesses in the power grid will soon be exposed. Electric cars need a charge faster than a whistle and its demand on the grid there can no dismissal.  And the oil price will then soar out of sight and make heating your home expensive on a cold winter’s night.

Our soldiers are fighting in lands far away, and we should continue to pray for them each passing day it for us and freedom that they continue to fight so to them and all of you Merry Christmas and Good Night!
Thanks,
Phil Flynn



