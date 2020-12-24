The Nemenoff Report 12/24/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:40am) March Bonds are 11 higher overnight at 172’23 and 9 lower for the week, 10 Year Notes 2 higher at 137’26 down 3 for the week and 5Year Notes 1 higher flat for the week. Not much in the way of fundamental news this week: Stimulus package still not settled as congress and senate agree on 900B funding giving citizens $600, the President wants to give $2000, should be inflationary and negative longer dated treasuries. Yields are slightly higher for the week, the 2 yr. note 0.12%, 5 yr. 0.37 up 3 for the week,10 yr. notes.0.93 up 1 and 30 yr. bonds up 4 basis points at 1,68%. I remain negative bonds and 10 yr. notes and suggest using a break even buy stop to protect short positions. Grains: March Corn is unchanged at 447’0 up21 cents for the week, March Beans up 12’0 overnight at 1271’6 up 90’0 for the week and March Wheat up 1’0 at 630’0 up 28’0 for the week. Market has rallied on dry weather in S. America continued dock workers strike in Argentina and good export demand. I remain bullish and continue to be a buyer on breaks. 1300’0 Beans next week. Cattle: Last week’s Cattle on Feed report was somewhat friendly as the numbers were right in line with expectations. Continued placements down for the last few months suggest a counter seasonal rally in Jun. and Aug. contracts. Yesterday Feb. Live Cattle closed 127 higher at 114.72 up 115 for the week and. March Feeder Cattle up just 7 points at 141.95 flat for the week. I recommend covering short biased FC positions and going long June or August LC on breaks. Silver: March Silver is 7 cents lower at 25.85 down 11 for the week which saw the market make a new recent high of 27.50 when the Dollar broke below 90.00. The Dollar has since found some support and rallied consequently Silver broke to current levels. I’m still sensitive to the high volatility in Silver and continue to use an opposing position in the Dollar Index as a proxy. S&P: March S&P’s are 7.50 higher at 3689.00 down 22.00 for the week. While trying to stay apolitical I feel I must note the silence from POTUS as to Covid vaccine and congress/senate negotiations on stimulus package and continued pursuit of voter fraud without any evidence. As stated the last few weeks “buy the rumor, sell the fact”. Currencies: March Euro’s are up 14 at 1.2222, the Yen 3lower at 0.9662, the Pound up 102 at 1.3602 and the Dollar Index down 17 at 90.16 up 36 for the week. The pound has rallied on Brexit negotiation progress. Stand aside. I wish you Happy Holidays and a healthy and prosperous New Year! I hop ethe Nemenoff Report has been a useful tool for you this past year. This will be the last Report for 2020. See y’all in 2021! Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com