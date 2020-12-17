The Nemenoff Report 12/17/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:30am) March Bonds are up 1 at 172’31 up 5 ticks for the week, 10 Year notes unchanged at 137’29 up 5 for the week and 5 Year notes up 1 overnight at 126’01 about 2 higher for the week. Yields are slightly lower for the week with 2 yr. down 2 basis points at 0.12%, the 5 yr. down3 at 0.37, the 10 yr. down 1 at0.92 and the 30 yr. down4 at 1.64. Yesterday the FOMC left rates unchanged and said they will continue to be accommodative and will continue Bond and Mortgage Backed Securities purchases. I continue to have a negative bias on the 10 yr. and 30 yr. treasuries feeling that Covid virus will start coming under control now that vaccines are becoming available and that a stimulus package is nearing completion. I remain a seller in Bonds. Grains: March Corn is currently 2’0 lower at 425’0 down 1’6 for the week, Jan. beans down 2’0 at 1181’0 up 29’0 for the week and Mar. Wheat up 4’0 at 602’0 up 7’0 for the week. Good export demand, dock worker strikes in Argentina a lack of rain and a continuing weak Dollar have all worked to support higher prices. Of note: Jan. Beans for the third time have failed to penetrate the 1200’0 level on rallies to the high 1190’s. I remain a buyer on breaks. Cattle: Feb. LC closed 90 higher yesterday at 113.77 up 262 for the week and Mar. FC closed 107 higher at 141.97 up 317 for the week in spite of a lower trending beef mkt. Cattle on Feed Report this week. Early guesstimates: on feed 100%, placements 91% and marketings 98% of a year ago. I continue to have a negative bias but will throw in the towel should the Feeders close above 143.00 Silver: March Silver is 91 cents higher at 25.96 up $1.95 for the week. Technically mkt.is bullish having traded through the 24.80 resistance level. I still prefer the short side of Dollar Index as a proxy for the long side of Silver. S&P: March S&P’s are currently 17.00 higher on new highs at 3711.00 up53.00 for the week. The prospect of renewed economic strength due to the Covid vaccine and a stimulus package and a weak dollar have provided underlying support. Look for continuing new highs but declining momentum. I’m not quite ready to sell but watching for signs of buy the rumor sell the fact. Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 78 higher at 1.2268 up 112 for the week, the Yen 56 at 0.9721 up 127 for the week, the Pound up 118 at 1.3612 up 330 for the week and the Dollar Index down 55 at 89.80 down 103 for the week. I remain a seller in the Dollar. Any short biased Pound positions should be liquidated as it appears that a Brexit deal is close at hand. Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com