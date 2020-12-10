The Nemenoff Report 12/10/2020



Financials: As of this writing (7:00am) Mar. Bonds are 10 higher overnight at 172’26 up0’03 for the week, Mar. 10 Year Notes up 2 at 137’23 down 15 for the week and the 5 Yr. up 2 overnight down 1 for the week. Yields are about unchanged for the week with short dated end of the curve losing a couple of basis points to the long end. 2yr. Is 0.14%, 5 yr. 0.40%, 10 yr.0.93 and the 30 yr. 1.68%. With the rollout of the vaccines for Covid and the prospect of the passage of a stimulus bill expectations for an economic recovery look a little better. I still expect 10 Yr. rates to go above 1.00%. I will continue to trade from the short side on rallies in the longer dated treasuries. Grains: Mar. Corn is 2’4 higher at 426’2 up 2’2 for the week, Jan. Beans up 10’0 overnight and up 5’0 for the week and Mar. Wheat up 12’0 at 595’0 up 14’0 for the week. Given the overnight rally the market is expecting a friendly supply/demand and ending stocks reports this morning. Cattle: Dec. LC closed 47 lower yesterday at 107.37 down 225 for the week. Mar. FC settled 30 higher at 138.80 down 22.5 for the week. A continued slide in boxed beef prices, a narrowing of the choice/select spread and an increase in marketed weights keep my bias negative. Sell sharp rallies. I will be looking at Feb. LC next week. Silver: Mar. Silver is 2 cents higher at 24.01 down 35 cents for the week. The EU has kept rates unchanged and will continue it’s 500Billion Euro bond purchasing program through March 2022. However the Dollar reacts expect an opposite reaction in Silver., i.e., if the dollar goes lower silver should rally, if dollar rallies silver should break. Still too volatile for positions. I still to the Dollar as a proxy. S&P: Mar. S&Ps are 6.50 lower at 3658.00 down 9.00 for the week. Big tech tumbled the market yesterday after the announcement of a suit against Facebook for monopolistic practices. Up until then the market had traded above 3700.00 to all time highs on news of a viable vaccine for Covid virus renewed expectations of economic recovery. Could be a case of buy the rumor sell the fact. Currencies: The Mar. Euro is currently 53 higher at 1.2156, the Yen 15 lower at0.9594, the Pound down 127 at 1.3282 and the Dollar Index down 18 at 90.83. I remain negative the Pound and will be a seller in the Dollar Index. Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



Recent articles from this author The Nemenoff Report 12/10/2020

The Nemenoff Report 12/04/2020

The Nemenoff Report 11/19/2020

The Nemenoff Report 11/12/2020

The Nemenoff Report 11/06/2020

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com