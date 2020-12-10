Effective Dec 30th this website will be discontinued. For market news and information please visit www.barchart.com
USDA & WASDE Reports On Tap! The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/10/2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020

by Daniel Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

We start off the gay with CPI, Export Sales, Jobless Claims, and Real Earnings at 7:30 A.M., EIS Gas Storage at 9:30 A.M., 4-Week & 8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., and the much awaited USDA & WASDE data, 30-Year Bond Auction at 12:00 P.M., and Monthly Budget Statements at 1:00 P.M.

On the Corn Front USGC releases 2020/2021 Harvest Quality Report that showed higher average test weight, lower moisture, and lower damage relative to each quality factors average of the previous five crops according to the U.S. Grains Councils 2020/2021 report. The MAIN ATTRACTION and center of the ring is WASDE and USDA numbers at 11;00 A.M. as we digested the early Export Sales earlier in the day. Which does bring a TRIFECTA with Export Sales, YSDA and WASDE reports all wrapped in one. In the overnight electronic session, the March corn is currently trading at 423 ¾ which is unchanged. The trading range has been 425 to 423 ¾.

On the Ethanol Front ethanol demand hits a 25-week low as supplies remain at a multi-high month end. Today’s reports should show corn for ethanol use higher and this latest report may be a blur into futures prices trading higher. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The January contract settled at 1.320 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.097 and 2offers @ 1.400 with Open Interest at 32 contracts.

On the Crude Oil Front the market is believing that the vaccines will bring workers back to the work front. THERE HUNGRY! And that will require energy on their levels to work and get to work. With OPEC+ and global cooperation we should see us on the fast track of recovery. In the overnight electronic session the January crude oil is currently trading at 4570 which is 18 points higher. The trading range has been 4588 to 4560.

On the Natural Gas Front, we have the EIA Gas Storage today with breaking weather reports showing a bearish spread in the 2-Week weather forecast, which is pressuring the market at the moment. Dow Jones Analyst expect an 89bcf withdrawal on the number. Their estimates ranged from a decrease of 82bcf to 99bcf, compared to the one-year decrease of 57bcf and the five-year average of 61%. In the overnight electronic session, the January natural gas is currently trading at 2.393 which is 0.49 lower. The Trading range has been 2.447 to 2.381.

Have A Great Trading Day!
Dan Flynn



Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com
