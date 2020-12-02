Asserting Authority. The Energy Report 12/02/2020



The OPEC Plus Russia relationship is in peril as the world fears that disputes could lead to a new oil production war. Talk that the UAE is asserting itself instead of going along with Saudi Arabia is one of the tensions that is simmering inside the group. The UAE wants to have a bigger share of the global production pie and wants OPEC charters to compensate for previous commitments that were ignored. The drama is putting the oil bull market in jeopardy and if it was not for the fact that the UK approved the first Covid 19 vaccine in the Western world, the oil market might have been hit harder. The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for vaccinations starting as early as next week. Bloomberg News reported on the OPECX Plus drama that drove the oil market uncertainty. “Most nations at Monday’s online session favored deferring the 1.9 million-barrel daily supply increase due to take effect in January by three months. With a new wave of virus infections hitting the global economy, they believe demand is still too fragile to absorb additional crude. But the UAE pushed back, delegates said. Without openly opposing a delay, Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei insisted on stringent conditions — mainly the speedy implementation of cuts that other members owed in compensation for pumping too much in prior months — that rendered an agreement all but impossible. In an apparent gesture of frustration, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the group that he may resign as co-chair of a key OPEC+ panel. Al Mazrouei was offered the post, but refused, according to a person familiar with the situation. Now the hope is that they can save a deal because the Saudis and the UAE are talking. Still memories of the failed OPEC plus meeting is going to keep the traders on edge. The oil bull case was not helped by a much larger than expected 4.146-million-barrel increase in crude oil supply as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The increase looked more bearish because of a 3.402-million-barrel increase in gasoline supply. That was also a surprise because as you look across the country, retail gasoline prices have been rising. That retail increase would have suggested increasing demand over the Thanksgiving Day holiday but the increase in gasoline supply makes the market wonder how sustainable that bump in demand will be. Look at the weekly demand number in Today’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) Version. That will give us a clue. It is possible that with a vaccine potentially on the horizon, the gasoline numbers may be bottoming out and we may start to see some growth. Distillates were a bit boring in comparison as the API reported a 334.000-barrel increase in supply. Still we believe that with a vaccine on the horizon the seasonal lows for oil should be in assuming that OPEC Plus can avoid a production war and agree to extend cuts to help the market get over the hump until a vaccine is starting to be more available. The FDA may approve not only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine but also the Moderna version in what will be a game changer for oil demand expectations. India is in an energy transition. But not to wind or solar but from crude oil to natural gas. India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he plans to reduce crude oil imports by 10 per cent by 2022, and shift India to a natural gas-based economy. Perhaps learning from the US to switch to more natural gas usage and its positive impact on the environment, a natural gas-based economy takes a lot of sense for India. That will also be good for US LNG exports assuming climate czar John Kerry does not shut down US fracking.

Thanks,

Phil Flynn Today is the best day to invest in yourself. Tune to the Fox Business Network! They are invested in you! pflynn@pricegroup.com. Call today get my wildly popular Daily Trade Levels as well as exclusive content. Call Phil Flynn at 888-264-5665 or email me at



Recent articles from this author Asserting Authority. The Energy Report 12/02/2020

Postponed. The Energy Report 12/01/2020

Opec Act. The Energy Report 11/30/2020

Turkey Shoot. The Energy Report 11/27/2020

Early Returns. The Energy Report 11/25/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com