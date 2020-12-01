Subscribe to This Week In Grain

Tuesday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 12/1- Welcome to December



Hello friends Check out this video: https://videos.danielstrading.com/watch/48RtVmikWMRQQwWcPng1Kp? From my good friend Prof. Rodrigo Alexandre Gomes de Oliveira, Chairman of Global Grain South America. He sends me updates a few times a week on weather and anything else he notices: Image below shows a rain anomaly from September to November 2020. As we can see, important producing areas are 100mm to 200mm below historical precipitation. Accumulated rain for the next 5 days:As we may see, for this week (November 3oth – December 5th) almost no rain at all for Mato Grosso, Goiás and MATOPIBA region.

Egypt is raising its hand for more wheat imports this morning. The tender offers came in right around where they have been over the last several months. Global wheat values have stopped going up, but they remain well above where they were a year ago when the FOB prices were in the $190-210 range. Much like Brazil beans, Russian wheat acreage is really large but begins the winter under stressful conditions with negative temps on the horizon. March wheat takes its place on the top step with December futures in delivery.

Argentina’s wheat crop is said to be down 30-40% year over year. That should be offset by a large Aussie crop. Australia’s ABARES estimated 2020/21 wheat production at 31.2 MMT, up from 28.9 MMT in September and more than double last year’s harvest. Keep in mind, Australia is in its own trade war with China right now.

South American write downs begin. There have been few (if any) analysts I’ve read who have reduced the Brazilian bean crop. Yesterday, Dr. Michael Cordonnier the agronomist who focuses on South America adjusted the bean crop down from 132 to 130 MMT (still huge) while reducing corn from 104 MMT to 102. I expect this is just the beginning as he lists a huge amount of acres under stressed out conditions. Keep in mind, the second crop in Brazil and the full season crops in Argentina have a long way to go. 40% to 50% of Brazil’s soybeans 50% to 60% of Brazil’s full-season corn 30% to 40% of Argentina’s soybeans 40% to 50% of Argentina’s corn 50% to 60% of Paraguay’s soybeans 50% to 60% of Uruguay’s soybeans

Monday afternoon’s weekly Crop Progress report showed 84% of the US cotton crop had been harvested by Sunday, up from 77% the previous week, 82% a year ago and ahead of the 10-year average at 79%. In one week, progress has gone from being steady with the 10-year average to being 5% ahead of it. Of the top producing states, Texas was 82% complete (+8% from the previous week), Georgia 80% (+7%). This is the last crop progress report we will see until next spring. Spec funds remain long cotton to the tune of 60k contracts; fear of liquidation exists on any bad covid or China news. MONTHLY CHARTS- front month March for everything except Beans (Jan) Subscribe to This Week In Grain This Week In Grain – This Week in Grain (T.W.I.G.) is a weekly grain and oilseed commentary newsletter designed to keep grain market participants on the cutting edge, so they can hedge or speculate with more confidence and precision. Contact Daniels Trading To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention John Payne. Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service. About John Payne John Payne is a Senior Futures & Options Broker and Market Strategist with Daniels Trading. He is the publisher of the grain focused newsletter called This Week in Grain, along with being a co-editor of Andy Daniels’s newsletter, Grain Analyst. He has been working as a series 3 registered broker since 2008. John graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in economics. After school, John embarked on a 4 year career with the United States Navy. It was during two tours in Iraq and the Persian Gulf where John realized how important commodities are to the survival of society as we know it. It was this understanding that brought about John’s curiosity in commodities. Upon his honorable discharge in 2007, John’s intense interest in the world of commodities inspired him to move to Chicago and pursue his passion in a career in the futures arena. After a three year position with a managed futures firm specialized in livestock trading, he was given the opportunity to join the team at Daniels Trading. Being in the business and seeing how other IB’s operated, it was the integrity and straightforward approach of the Daniels management team and brokers that attracted him to make the move. Since joining Daniels, John has broadened his fundamental and technical analysis of the markets even further. John has been writing his newsletter This Week in Grain under the Daniels banner since 2011. Working in high pressure industries like the military and capital markets, John has learned the value of preparation in times of stress. He believes that instilling within his clients the value of a good plan and a cool head for dealing with the day to day swings of commodity markets. He treats every client as a teammate, understanding that his job is to help clients achieve their goals, whatever they may be. John is a proud supporter of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the National Corn Growers Association. When he is not working, he enjoys athletics of all kinds and spending time with his wife and their two kids. John’s commentary is featured in the following publications: * All Ag Radio – Sirius Channel 80

* AM 880 KRVN – Lexington, Nebraska

* RFD TV

* Wall Street Journal

* Barron’s

* China News Daily (English version)



Recent articles from this author Tuesday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 12/1- Welcome to December

This Week in Grain and Oilseeds 11/30-12/4

Wednesday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 11/25

This Week in Grain and Oilseeds 11/23-11/27

Friday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 11/20

About the author John Payne is a Senior Futures & Options Broker and Market Strategist with Daniels Trading. He is the publisher of the grain focused newsletter called This Week in Grain, along with being a co-editor of Andy Daniels’s newsletter, Grain Analyst. He has been working as a series 3 registered broker since 2008. +1 (312) 706-7620 Local / Int’l

+1 (866) 825-8561