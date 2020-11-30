This Week in Grain and Oilseeds 11/30-12/4



Hello friends Check out this video: https://videos.danielstrading.com/watch/YKs45sctX3qs2mTHwBLFSH? THE WEEK AHEAD For the 5th time, soybeans fail at 12.00. Soymeal and soybean oil remain strong, I expect liquidation sales to be picked up. As of right now, there has been little to no write downs of Brazil or Argentina yields. Given what I hear down there, we should see some in the 2021 USDA reports. The next WASDE is likely to reduce yields for both corn and beans (if historical trends hold, see below), it will be released on Dec 10.

China is on the defensive regarding price spikes in grain markets. Meanwhile, Chinese PMI was released last night and shows very strong expansion in their manufacturing sector. Cotton bulls want to see this continue combined with improved US retail sentiment. COVID cases here in the US appear to be topping again, following a weekend of encouraged lockdown.

Congress returns today with just a week or so before the House is set to leave town again, this time for good until Jan. Focus will be on dealing with a stopgap spending measure that runs through Dec. 11, and perhaps coming to an agreement on the illusive next Covid-relief package. On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The Labor Department will release the November employment data on Friday. For agriculture, the focal point will be USDA’s farm income estimates on Wednesday. USDA should finally get more realistic about U.S. farm income for 2020, reflecting a more inclusive forecast of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) payouts and perhaps the recent uptick in commodity prices.

The Russian Agricultural Ministry is proposing to raise the planned grain export quota by 2.5Mt to 17.5Mt. This follows an appeal from the Russian milling and animal meat industry to replace the quota with a tax. Russia’s Union of Grain exports subsequently appealed against the proposal of the tax, stating it would raise global prices. The possible increase in the size of the quota bodes well for major importers of Russian wheat and will ease concerns over the availability of the origin in the second half of this season. For the domestic market though, this announcement will maintain concerns over record high domestic prices with this proposal meaning that the likelihood of an export tax is very low, although the strength of the ruble will also be a strong driver of this. Domestic prices closed out last week above the 18,000 Rb/t mark, although FOB prices did ease off slightly in Novorossiysk; however, they remain above $250/t for both the 11.5% and 12.5% specification. Wheat is torn between large plantings in the Black Sea and increased demand globally. CORN- MARCH SOYBEANS- JANUARY COTTON WHEAT From World Weather Inc.- The region has been quite dry recently and crops were not as well established as they should be at this time of year. The dryness might have helped spare the dryland crop since there was less moisture in the plants to freeze in this environment and the crop has been pressing into dormancy recently. The lack of snow cover is a concern, but enough warmth likely remains in the ground to protect the crown of these plants and especially since the coldest temperatures have not prevailed very long this morning. Some of the irrigated crop might have been a little more vulnerable to damage, but the bottom line remains the same with little to no permanent damage suspected.

This week’s weather will continue quite chilly throughout U.S. hard red winter wheat production areas pushing more of this year’s crops into dormancy. That leaves some of the poorly established crops vulnerable to extreme winter conditions this year and a close watch on the intensity of cold and snow cover through the winter. KC MARCH WHEAT- MARCH CHI Subscribe to This Week In Grain This Week In Grain – This Week in Grain (T.W.I.G.) is a weekly grain and oilseed commentary newsletter designed to keep grain market participants on the cutting edge, so they can hedge or speculate with more confidence and precision. Contact Daniels Trading To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention John Payne. Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service. About John Payne John Payne is a Senior Futures & Options Broker and Market Strategist with Daniels Trading. He is the publisher of the grain focused newsletter called This Week in Grain, along with being a co-editor of Andy Daniels’s newsletter, Grain Analyst. He has been working as a series 3 registered broker since 2008. John graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in economics. After school, John embarked on a 4 year career with the United States Navy. It was during two tours in Iraq and the Persian Gulf where John realized how important commodities are to the survival of society as we know it. It was this understanding that brought about John’s curiosity in commodities. Upon his honorable discharge in 2007, John’s intense interest in the world of commodities inspired him to move to Chicago and pursue his passion in a career in the futures arena. After a three year position with a managed futures firm specialized in livestock trading, he was given the opportunity to join the team at Daniels Trading. Being in the business and seeing how other IB’s operated, it was the integrity and straightforward approach of the Daniels management team and brokers that attracted him to make the move. Since joining Daniels, John has broadened his fundamental and technical analysis of the markets even further. John has been writing his newsletter This Week in Grain under the Daniels banner since 2011. Working in high pressure industries like the military and capital markets, John has learned the value of preparation in times of stress. He believes that instilling within his clients the value of a good plan and a cool head for dealing with the day to day swings of commodity markets. He treats every client as a teammate, understanding that his job is to help clients achieve their goals, whatever they may be. John is a proud supporter of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the National Corn Growers Association. When he is not working, he enjoys athletics of all kinds and spending time with his wife and their two kids. John’s commentary is featured in the following publications: * All Ag Radio – Sirius Channel 80

* AM 880 KRVN – Lexington, Nebraska

* RFD TV

* Wall Street Journal

* Barron’s

* China News Daily (English version)



Recent articles from this author This Week in Grain and Oilseeds 11/30-12/4

Wednesday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 11/25

This Week in Grain and Oilseeds 11/23-11/27

Friday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 11/20

Tuesday AM in Grain and Oilseeds 10/27

About the author John Payne is a Senior Futures & Options Broker and Market Strategist with Daniels Trading. He is the publisher of the grain focused newsletter called This Week in Grain, along with being a co-editor of Andy Daniels’s newsletter, Grain Analyst. He has been working as a series 3 registered broker since 2008. +1 (312) 706-7620 Local / Int’l

+1 (866) 825-8561