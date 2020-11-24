rounded corner
AgMaster Report 11/24/2020
Tuesday, November 24, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

JAN BEANS

A full-fledged weather mkt has broken out in the grains – as the mkt repeatedly adds & subtracts “weather premium” from its price structure! Adding to the volatility is the psychological $12.00 level – which 3 times, the mkt has failed to breach! The driest Nov/Dec in recent memory for Brazil & Argentina has traders fearing a full-fledged drought for the world’s largest bean producer!  Add to this further “dry issues” in Russia, the Black Sea & the US Plains – and ending stocks – already at 4-5 year lows – are threatened to be pared even further! Plus, world demand for our grain has been immense! Finally, the Macros are helping as well – a vaccine-supported DJI & a lower trending US Dollar are adding underlying support!!

DEC CORN

Dec Corn was greeted this morning with two pieces of “good news” – an 8am flash sale of 334,000mt to an unknown –and the announcement of a 3rd vaccine to fight Covid. Less Covid – means more economic growth – which means more driving & ethanol usage!  Already carry-over stocks have diminished to 4-5 year lows – because more is going out the front door – than coming in the back! There is simply no margin for error in either hemisphere for corn production! El Nina is attacking S/A production now – and fast-forward 6 months – what if it also turns up dry in the US?  Also, a slumping US Dollar is benefitting our exports! But have we already rallied to far? Not really! Dec Corn is currently at 4.25 – still in the bottom 20% of its 10 year range ($3.00 – $8.00)! Will China keep buying? Most probably! Their corn stocks have been depleted by flooding & an aggressive hog-herd rebuild – and US Corn is not only the cheapest but the only global supply until late Feb! STRAP IN!!

DEC WHEAT

Same old – same old!! Dec Wht doesn’t have the supply/demand fundamentals on its own to rally – but with the help a weak US Dollar & Corn/Bean strength, it can muster some upside! The formidable headwinds of record wht global stocks & a non-competitive US price on world export mkt are keeping it “under wraps”!

DEC CATTLE

Improving fundamentals including a bullish cattle-feed-report Friday, strong cash & dressed beef prices and positive vaccine progress – all contributed to $4.00 jump in Dec Cat (106.50 – 110.50) in the past two trading sessions! However, that simply keeps the contract in the middle of a broad $10 range (113-103) that it’s been confined to since early Oct! The Covid/Vaccine issue turns out to be a double-edged sword – one very negative & the other very positive! Holiday beef demand could take a large hit due to Covid’s resurgence while an effective vaccine portends a recovering economy in the 2021 first quarter!

DEC HOGS

Dec Hogs were catalyzed by a technical upside reversal Friday & continued strong China demand (up 80% in Oct & up 126% over last year) – leading to a two-day $3.00 rally! But the mkt remains locked in a tight range  some $8-10 off its October highs – as the mkt comes to grips with Covid’s dent in holiday pork demand & China’s waning imports into 2021!



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
