Grains Ready to Fly. The Corn & Ethanol Report 11/17/2020



We start off the day with Business Inventories, Retail Sales MoM (OCT), Export and Import Prices YoY & MoM (OCT), Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM (OCT), Retail sales YoY at 7:30 A.M., Redbook YoY & MoM (14/NOV) at 7:55 A.M., Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production and Capacity Utilization at 8:15 A.M., Business Inventories MoM (SEP), NAHB Housing Market Index at 9:00 A.M., 119-Day and 42-Day Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., Fed Bostic Speech at 12:00 P.M., Fed Daly Speech at 1:25 P.M., Fed Williams Speech at 1:00 P.M., Fed Bostic Speech at 1:35 P.M., Fed Daly Speech at 1:50 P.M., Overall Net Capital Flows (SEP), Foreign Bond Investment (SEP), and Net Long-Term TIC Flows (SEP) at 3:00 P.M., and API Energy Stocks at 3:30 P.M. On the Hurricane Front the National Hurricane Center updated Hurricane IOTA at 10:00 P.M. EST last night. The hurricane force with catastrophic with extreme winds and life-threatening storm surge expected along portions of Nicaragua during the next several hours. Flooding and mudslides are expected in Honduras and Nicaragua with significant catastrophic impacts. We will keep you posted as events unfold. On the Corn Front the market moved higher with more demand for U.S. product in exports and uncertain weather in the Ukraine and Argentina. There was also talk about even lower carryout which there was no surprise the number was low and talk of an increase in 2021 corn acreage obliged the funds to come back and add 2,000 corn to their existing net-long position. With carryout low in the global market and whispers of weather problems in the Ukraine and South American crops, this could increase in U.S. exports. Another wildcard is China still needs imports with their reserves down and hog population rising. This is a market Farmers and traders love to see. In the overnight electronic session, the December corn is currently trading at 419 ¼ which is 3 cents higher. The trading range has been 421 ¼ to 417 ¼. On the Ethanol Front the market is loving the continued success in the corn and soybeans strength. The industry is ready to jockey for position and see what type of transition of administrations will impact the Grains and Energy markets when the vote is officially certified. The market will most likely follow the grains and energies until there is more concrete news to deliver. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session the December ethanol settled at 1.440 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.340 and 2 offers @ 1.490 with Open Interest at 36 contracts. On Crude Oil Front the market is trading without a lot of passion after yesterday’s rally and a pullback from the highs even after more positive vaccine news. Depending how today’s session pans out, traders will be looking at the API Energy Stocks which could rekindle some buyer’s fancy. In the overnight electronic session, the December crude oil is currently trading at 4123 which is 11 tics lower. The trading range has been 4169 to 4112. On the Natural Gas Front the market is quiet and trading a tad higher after yesterday’s shellshock selloff. Technical buying down below or selling above may be the answer for now. Unless there are new headlines that could drive this market either way. I do believe when the smoke clears, we will see more buying. In the overnight electronic session, the December natural gas is currently trading at 2.706 which is .009 higher. The trading range has been 2.732 to 2.679. Have A Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



Recent articles from this author Grains Ready to Fly. The Corn & Ethanol Report 11/17/2020

Moderna Vaccine 94.5% Effective In Early Testing. The Corn & Ethanol Report 11/16/2020

No Rest In the Gulf Of Mexico Region With Tropical Storm Activity. The Corn & Ethanol Report 11/13/2020

Activity To Pick Up Next Two Days. The Corn & Ethanol Report 11/12/2020

Happy Veterans Day. The Corn & Ethanol Report 11/11/2020

About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com