Technical Balance. The Energy Report 11/17/2020



Oil prices are at a historic turning point. The market tries to balance concerns about more short-term Covid 19 lockdowns versus the high probability that a safe and effective vaccine will allow oil demand to start returning to normal. The future spreads are already pricing in a better future beyond Covid, and right now, the market in China and Japan is exceeding expectations. Still, concerns of more lockdowns are hurting near-term demand expectations and will make today’s decision by the OPEC-plus Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee a potential market mover. The vaccine news probably reduces the chances of a shock and awe production cut, but the market fully expects that the group will extend their cuts beyond January into the new year. If the group fails to agree to that, the oil curve front end could be at risk. Yet, at the same time, it might recover if it is viewed that OPEC Plus has more confidence about demand. However, with more lockdowns on the horizon, it is unlikely that OPEC Plus can afford to be that optimistic. Our take is that oil is near the low for the season, and the rally strength will largely depend on today’s decision. Reuters reports in an exclusive that OPEC and its allies have revised oil demand scenarios for 2021 with demand seen weaker than previously anticipated, a confidential document seen by Reuters shows. This supports the case for a tighter supply policy next year. OPEC Plus is leaking. Geopolitical risk factors may also be in play. MarketWatch reported that, “Top advisers talked President Donald Trump out of launching a military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities last week, the New York Times reported Monday night. Trump sought offensive options that the U.S. could take in the coming weeks, the Times reported. Still, senior advisers recommended against a military strike that they warned could spark a wider, regional conflict. Last week, the United Nations Atomic Agency said Iran was stockpiling nuclear material significantly beyond what was allowed in the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump is expected to order the Pentagon to withdraw more Iraq and Afghanistan forces, “furthering his promise to end U.S. involvement in world conflicts and defying many Republicans who believe a precipitous withdrawal would amount to a strategic stumble. The orders, which could come by Tuesday, would call for the U.S. military to draw down the number of troops in both countries to roughly 2,500 each by January 15, five days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Pentagon’s Joint Staff is expected to deliver the order in the coming days to U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for U.S. military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Military planners there will draft the specifics of those plans.” There are currently about 5,000 troops in Afghanistan and more than 3,000 in Iraq. There are no current plans to draw down the force of about 1,000 troops from Syria, officials say. Tesla is being added to the S&P 500! Great news for electricity providers! Better open some new nuclear plants to handle the load. Too bad that perhaps the cost of driving a Tesla might not be as cheap as expected. Zerohedge reports that, “Using the Tesla Supercharger network, it is now costlier to recharge your vehicle than it is to gas up at a traditional gas station, according to a new report from Australia-based Which tecCar. The news came as a result of a “recent price increase” to use the Superchargers and – stop us if you have heard this one – “incorrect fuel figures on the Tesla website”. This, of course, puts an end to Tesla’s years long claims that recharging its vehicles offered savings versus traditional internal combustion engine vehicles according to Zerohedge. Natural gas spike lower is probably overdone. Look for a modest recovery but needs to close 10 higher to reverse the technical damage. Thanks,

Phil Flynn Bye, bye, Blockchain, I’m gonna miss you so, Bye, bye, Blockchain Why’d ya have to go (Bye, bye)! Blockchain that powers Bitcoin is expected by some to reach historic highs. Tom Fitzpatrick, a managing director at Citi, has predicted Bitcoin’s price may reach over $318,000 in 2021. What is even more amazing about that is that the technology that powers that crypto currency may have some limitations such as speed and scalability. For full disclosure I am invested in RaidaTech that powers Cloudcoin. Raida Tech is a patented technology that should prove to be superior to bitcoin. RaidaTech says that, “Every new technology goes through stages of innovation. The original cryptocurrency was Bitcoin powered by Blockchain. The next great innovation is now fully operational and is known as RaidaTech. What is it and why is it different? Lastly, why should you get involved. Sign up for an online seminar tonight at 8 PM EST. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6015286689390501134 . Today is the day you should invest in yourself. Tune to the Fox business Network. They are invested in you!



Recent articles from this author Technical Balance. The Energy Report 11/17/2020

Positively Giddy. The Energy Report 11/16/2020

We’ll Be Home For Christmas. The Energy Report 11/13/2020

Energy Assault. The Energy Report 11/12/2020

A Change In The Weather. The Energy Report 11/11/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com