rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: DAX Impulsive Rally Suggests Buyers in Control
Monday, November 16, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Short term Elliott Wave view in DAX suggests the decline to 11450.76 ended wave ((2)). This pullback ended the correction to the cycle from March 16, 2020 low. Index is proposed to have turned higher in wave ((3)), but it should still break above the previous peak on September 3 at 13460.46. A break above this level will confirm the next leg higher has started and rule out a double correction in wave ((2)).

Internal of wave ((3)) is unfolding as animpulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((2)) low at 11450.76, wave 1 ended at 12087.64 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 11848.21. Index resumes higher in wave 3 towards 13297.05, and pullback in wave 4 ended at 13004.82. The final leg wave 5 should end soon with 1 more leg higher. This should complete wave (1) of ((3)) in higher degree. Afterwards, expect Index to pullback in wave (2) to correct cycle from October 30 low before the rally resumes. As far as pivot at 11450.76 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in the sequence of 3 , 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

DAX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

DAX 17 Nov

Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy