Sugar Prices Hit 9 Month High



Source: Getty Images Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session higher by another 43 points at 15.39 a pound or 2.81% for the trading day continuing it's bullish momentum as prices are right near a 9 month high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 14.65 level and if you took that trade continue to place to stop loss at 13.98 as an exit strategy as a chart structure will be reduced. Fundamentally speaking Brazil's dry conditions may curb sugarcane yields and reduce Brazil's sugar production. Irregular rain in Brazil's sugar-growing areas is keeping soil moisture levels below normal. Maxar recently said that Brazil's sugar-growing regions had received only 5%-25% of average rain in the past few months, leaving crops "extremely dry." Also, a La Nina weather pattern could lead to prolonged excessive dryness in Brazil that cuts sugarcane yields. Sugar prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong as I will be adding more contracts if prices close above 15.23 while continuing to place the proper stop loss as adding to winners and exiting losers quickly is the way to trade over the course of time in my opinion. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.