Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session higher by another 43 points at 15.39 a pound or 2.81% for the trading day continuing it's bullish momentum as prices are right near a 9 month high.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 14.65 level and if you took that trade continue to place to stop loss at 13.98 as an exit strategy as a chart structure will be reduced. Fundamentally speaking Brazil's dry conditions may curb sugarcane yields and reduce Brazil's sugar production. Irregular rain in Brazil's sugar-growing areas is keeping soil moisture levels below normal. Maxar recently said that Brazil's sugar-growing regions had received only 5%-25% of average rain in the past few months, leaving crops "extremely dry." Also, a La Nina weather pattern could lead to prolonged excessive dryness in Brazil that cuts sugarcane yields.
Sugar prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong as I will be adding more contracts if prices close above 15.23 while continuing to place the proper stop loss as adding to winners and exiting losers quickly is the way to trade over the course of time in my opinion.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
