Coffee Prices Hit 7 Week High



Source: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the March contract is trading higher by 330 points at 115.50 or 3.07% as prices have now hit a 7 week high. Fundamentally speaking the National Weather Agency in Vietnam said that Vietnam's Central Highlands, the country's major coffee-growing region, might receive as much as 100-250 mm of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Etau, which could flood the region's coffee farms and reduce coffee yields. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month originally in the December contract from around the 109.55 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on June 15th at 99.00 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve later this week therefor the risk will be reduced. Prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend has turned to the upside, however when I did recommend the original trade it was a counter-trend trade as I thought the downside was limited. The next major level of resistance stands around the 120.00 area and if that is broken I think we could possibly test the contract high around the 135 area as the risk/reward remains in your favor so stay long coffee as I am bullish the entire agricultural sector. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.