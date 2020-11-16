Orange Juices Prices Hit 3 Month High



Source: Getty Images Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the January contract is trading higher for the 7th consecutive session up another 330 points at 125.90 as prices have now hit a 3 month high. Juice prices are now trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months as this trend has turned to the upside as we enter the highly volatile winter season. I have been recommending a bullish trade from around the 119.00 level which was executed yesterday and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the spike bottom which was created on October 21st at 107.35 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will start to improve later this week. At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in coffee and sugar which continue to move higher as the agricultural markets across the board look very strong in my opinion as juice prices historically speaking still look cheap so stay long as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk / reward becomes more in your favor. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

