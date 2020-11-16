Mooses in the Markets - US Presidential Election Results, Covid-19 Cases Rise and Demand Concerns for Cocoa



The US markets started last week off with a positive tone, surging higher on Election results and a potential Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough from Pfizer. As indices moved higher, most commodities followed suit. This rally was short-lived due to the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the US and worldwide. Europe has implemented lockdowns; the US is rolling-back restrictions in certain areas due to the rise in positive tests these changes will add volatility to all markets in the short-term. Until a vaccine is approved and available to the public, anticipate this pattern for months to come. Cocoa is already dealing with demand issues, add in lockdowns in Europe and the closing of indoor dining in areas of the US, cocoa futures could see more downside. Demand for chocolate is critical this time of year Hershey and Barry Callebaut may be seeing the fourth quarter a little more positive than anticipated which can help cocoa prices rise heading into 2021. Weather patterns in West Africa could be causing concerns for production in that region. If this holds, support could be seen on the chart at these current levels. March Daily Chart ***If you are interested in discussing the soft markets or any of the futures, email me at pmooses@rjofutures.com to schedule a free consultation.*** The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO Futures believes to be reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgement at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of RJO Futures and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by RJO Futures Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions. Distribution in some jurisdictions may be prohibited or restricted by law. Persons in possession of this communication indirectly should inform themselves about and observe any such prohibition or restrictions. To the extent that you have received this communication indirectly and solicitations are prohibited in your jurisdiction with registration, the market commentary in this communication should not be considered a solicitation.



