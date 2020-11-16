rounded corner
Where Weather Matters Most (Ugly, or Not?) 11/16/2020
Monday, November 16, 2020

by Jim Roemer of BestWeatherInc.com

COFFEE: MARKET TORN BETWEEN GOOD WEATHER FOR MOST OF BRAZIL, HIGHER BRAZIL REAL, BUT MORE FLOODS TO HIT CENTRAL AMERICAN PRODUCTION


A major hurricane going towards Central American could damage crops, however, the non-hurricane aspect of Brazils weather is positive for coffee. If we had dry weather in Brazil for a few weeks, coffee would be a screaming buy. Nevertheless, we alerted clients a few weeks ago to typhoons hitting Robusta coffee in Vietnam and hence a bullish outlook in that market.


Source:Tropicaltibets.com


The maps above show how Tropical Storm Iota, a few days ago, will become a major hurricane heading into Central America. Several million bags of coffee will be at risk.

One can see the main harvest period for coffee in Central America runs into January and February. Hence, heavy rainfall could compromise their crop. Will this continue? I have both a really inexpensive monthly newsletter at www.bestweatherinc.com that will be talking about my longer term view in coffee in future issues. However, my Weather Wealth newsletter is much more time sensitive and alerted clients with two reports a week, about the potential bull move in Robusta coffee in early November.

Robusta coffee soars on Vietnam weather problems, but there may be some changes on the way.


Natural Gas Prices: Collapse on Stratospheric Cooling over the Arctic


A few weeks ago, I mentioned how a warming arctic and cool air, at about 50 miles up in the stratosphere, will keep the Polar Vortex north into early winter. This has been a major reason for the collapse in natural gas prices (UNG). My in-house long range weather forecast program is used by major hedge funds, farmers and traders around the world. For a fraction of the cost, it is available with a subscription to Weather Wealth at bestweatherinc.com Notice, for example, how we have disagreed with such firms as WeatherBell, and others, calling for a cold early winter. Once again, many other weather firms keep down playing the importance of Global Warming and other factors.


What is my forecast for the latter half of winter? Would it make sense to take a long position in the deferred natural gas contracts by selling put options? For this, you will have to subscribe.


From Climate Predict (our proprietary analytic tool),

showing temperature outlook through December.

Jim




James Roemer has been a meteorologist and commodity trading advisor for hedge funds, farmers and small investors for over 35 years. He is a guest on Bloomberg radio/TV, contributor to Seeking Alpha and has innovated the most advanced long-range weather forecast model in the commodity industry called Climate Predict.

He now offers a bi-weekly newsletter-blog service, WeatherWealth, comprising trade ideas for everything from grains and soft commodities to energies, as well as for commodity ETFs. A free trial can be requested at www.bestweatherinc.com 

 

Contributing author since 4/14/20 
Published by Barchart
