COFFEE: MARKET TORN BETWEEN GOOD WEATHER FOR MOST OF BRAZIL, HIGHER BRAZIL REAL, BUT MORE FLOODS TO HIT CENTRAL AMERICAN PRODUCTION

A major hurricane going towards Central American could damage crops, however, the non-hurricane aspect of Brazils weather is positive for coffee. If we had dry weather in Brazil for a few weeks, coffee would be a screaming buy. Nevertheless, we alerted clients a few weeks ago to typhoons hitting Robusta coffee in Vietnam and hence a bullish outlook in that market.



Source:Tropicaltibets.com





The maps above show how Tropical Storm Iota, a few days ago, will become a major hurricane heading into Central America. Several million bags of coffee will be at risk.

One can see the main harvest period for coffee in Central America runs into January and February. Hence, heavy rainfall could compromise their crop.

Robusta coffee soars on Vietnam weather problems, but there may be some changes on the way.



Natural Gas Prices: Collapse on Stratospheric Cooling over the Arctic

A few weeks ago, I mentioned how a warming arctic and cool air, at about 50 miles up in the stratosphere, will keep the Polar Vortex north into early winter. This has been a major reason for the collapse in natural gas prices (UNG). My in-house long range weather forecast program is used by major hedge funds, farmers and traders around the world.

What is my forecast for the latter half of winter? Would it make sense to take a long position in the deferred natural gas contracts by selling put options? For this, you will have to subscribe.



From Climate Predict (our proprietary analytic tool),

showing temperature outlook through December.