EURUSD Pressure Continues To Build Up
Monday, November 16, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
EURUSD faces further upside pressure after closing for a second day in a row on Friday. Resistance comes in at the 1.1850 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.1900 level. A move above here will target the 1.1950 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.2000. On the down, support comes in at 1.1850 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.1800 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1750 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1700 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside pressure in the days ahead.
