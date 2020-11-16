rounded corner
EURUSD Pressure Continues To Build Up
Monday, November 16, 2020

by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com

EURUSD faces further upside pressure after closing for a second day in a row on Friday. Resistance comes in at the 1.1850 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.1900 level. A move above here will target the 1.1950 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.2000. On the down, support comes in at 1.1850 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.1800 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1750 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1700 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside pressure in the days ahead.


This is an excerpt fromFXT Technical Strategy Plus(PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.See Pricing and Get Started


About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal MagazineThestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

At FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.
