ONE44 Fibonacci Chart of the Week AAPL
Monday, November 16, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

This week's chart will feature AAPL
.
As usual we will go back to show you where it has come from and what key levels they held first, then bring you up to date.
.
We start with the3/23/20 low (1).
This was 61.8% back to the 2019 low and 38.2% back to the 2008 low.
We get two things to look for from these retracements, first is the61.8% rulesays that by holding61.8% we should look for 61.8% back from where they just came from, this would be 71.50and secondly, the38.2% rule says they should go for new highs to keep the trend intact.
The rally from53.15 (1) took them up to 61.8% at 71.50. As always we watch all the retracements on any setback and this one was only able to38.2% back at 66.70 (2)keeping the rally intact and that we should again look for new highs.
.
The ensuing rally up to new highs had a few more minor setbacks, so we had to tighten up the retracementsand use previous lows.On the chart (3) was 38.2% back to the (2) low and (4) was 38.2% back to the (3). The low on 7/24/20 (5) was 23.6% back to the 3/23/20 low (1).The move up from there took it to theall-time high of 137.98.
.

The break from the all-time high went down to38.2% (A) of the 3/23/20 low.By holding38.2%we should be looking for new highs, but will watch all the retracements back up. The first move up hit38.2% back to the all-time high, but could only go 38.2% of that rally keeping the trend positive.The next move went up to61.8% (B) back to the all-time high. Even though the bigger picture is still saying to look for new highs as long as the9/21/20 low (A) holds,you can look for a break from61.8% to be 61.8% the other way. This happened on10/28/20, but hit38.2%of the break the next day, which said to look for more downside.They hit 78.6% of the move on 11/2/20 (C) and like the 61.8% rule, the 78.6% rule says to look for 78.6% of where they just came from. This was hit on 11/9/20 (D).
.
Going forward,
.
As long as they continue to stay above38.2% (A)back to the 3/23/20 low welook for new all-time highs.They are currently caught in a trading range above38.2%, so on a rally look for78.6% at 130.00to set the market back before new highs.With a couple solid closes below 105.80 (A) look for the next major support level at 85.50, this will be 38.2% back to the all-time low and 61.8% back to the 2020 low.
..
.
AAPL


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
