This week's chart will feature AAPL

.

As usual we will go back to show you where it has come from and what key levels they held first, then bring you up to date.

.

We start with the3/23/20 low (1).

This was 61.8% back to the 2019 low and 38.2% back to the 2008 low.

We get two things to look for from these retracements, first is the61.8% rulesays that by holding61.8% we should look for 61.8% back from where they just came from, this would be 71.50and secondly, the38.2% rule says they should go for new highs to keep the trend intact.

The rally from53.15 (1) took them up to 61.8% at 71.50. As always we watch all the retracements on any setback and this one was only able to38.2% back at 66.70 (2)keeping the rally intact and that we should again look for new highs.

.

The ensuing rally up to new highs had a few more minor setbacks, so we had to tighten up the retracementsand use previous lows.On the chart (3) was 38.2% back to the (2) low and (4) was 38.2% back to the (3). The low on 7/24/20 (5) was 23.6% back to the 3/23/20 low (1).The move up from there took it to theall-time high of 137.98.

.





The break from the all-time high went down to38.2% (A) of the 3/23/20 low.By holding38.2%we should be looking for new highs, but will watch all the retracements back up. The first move up hit38.2% back to the all-time high, but could only go 38.2% of that rally keeping the trend positive.The next move went up to61.8% (B) back to the all-time high. Even though the bigger picture is still saying to look for new highs as long as the9/21/20 low (A) holds,you can look for a break from61.8% to be 61.8% the other way. This happened on10/28/20, but hit38.2%of the break the next day, which said to look for more downside.They hit 78.6% of the move on 11/2/20 (C) and like the 61.8% rule, the 78.6% rule says to look for 78.6% of where they just came from. This was hit on 11/9/20 (D).

.

Going forward,

.

As long as they continue to stay above38.2% (A)back to the 3/23/20 low welook for new all-time highs.They are currently caught in a trading range above38.2%, so on a rally look for78.6% at 130.00to set the market back before new highs.With a couple solid closes below 105.80 (A) look for the next major support level at 85.50, this will be 38.2% back to the all-time low and 61.8% back to the 2020 low.

..

.

You can sign up for our FREE newsletter here,

.

,

,