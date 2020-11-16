We analyze USD/JPY for intraday trading opportunity



The USD/JPY pulled back during the week as U.S. yields fell as spiking COVID-19 infections raised the probability of a new round of economic shutdowns. The Dollar/Yen closed lower last week, and gains from the prior week got wiped out very quickly this past week. The dollar headed for its best week against the Japanese Yen since March as COVID-19 vaccine news lured investors out of the Japanese safe haven, though riskier currencies have made little headway as the pandemic worsens in Europe and the United States. Central banks across the world warned that the crisis has some way to run, even with the end now in sight thanks to Pfizers announcement this week that trials have showed the vaccine it developed with Germanys BioNTech seems to work. This past Thursday, Powell said that even as the economy starts to recover, hes worried about certain long-term effects the pandemic may have. Powell pointed out Specifically, Powell said the economy will likely be more technology focused. Rising yields are widening the spread between U.S. Government bond yields and Japanese Government bond (JGB) yields, making the Greenback more appealing. When yields decline the Yen usually makes a run for the rafters. We analyze the USD/JPY with a chart and give you a short-term trade idea. We believe the forex pair which has traded short from 105.114 [we are currently in this trade], will head lower into the 104.290 area early next week. We give you and entry range [which we trade to ourselves], a viable stop and a very achievable profit target. Of course, targets are left to each individuals profit goals. Always remember, never trade without a stop and trade only with monies that you are able to live without. Trading is rewarding and know this for sure, you will be wrong more than you are right most of the time. The question remains, did you take your trade based on qualified analysis or are you the type of trader who just wants to throw the dice hoping it hits? Follow us on Twitter at TradeGuidance where we post similar trades throughout the trading day solely with the intention of helping traders achieve their short-term financial goals. Trade idea Chart



