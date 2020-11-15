How High Are Copper Prices Going ?



Source: Getty Images Copper Futures---Copper futures in the December contract is currently trading at 315.40 after settling last Friday in New York at 317.70 a pound up over 200 points continuing it's bullish momentum as prices are right near a 3 year high. Fundamentally speaking this commodity has everything going for it due to extremely strong demand because of the housing market which continues its torrid pace as I don't think this situation is going to change anytime soon as I see no reason to be short copper. If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop-loss under the 10-day low which stands at 3.0285 as an exit strategy, however the monetary risk will also be reduced in next week's trade as the chart structure will continue to improve. Copper prices are trading far above their 20 & 100 moving average as this is the strongest member of the precious metal sector as I still think there's significant room to run to the upside as I will be looking at a possible price pull back before entering into a bullish position. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.