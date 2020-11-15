Source: Getty Images
Copper Futures---Copper futures in the December contract is currently trading at 315.40 after settling last Friday in New York at 317.70 a pound up over 200 points continuing it's bullish momentum as prices are right near a 3 year high.
Fundamentally speaking this commodity has everything going for it due to extremely strong demand because of the housing market which continues its torrid pace as I don't think this situation is going to change anytime soon as I see no reason to be short copper.
If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop-loss under the 10-day low which stands at 3.0285 as an exit strategy, however the monetary risk will also be reduced in next week's trade as the chart structure will continue to improve.
Copper prices are trading far above their 20 & 100 moving average as this is the strongest member of the precious metal sector as I still think there's significant room to run to the upside as I will be looking at a possible price pull back before entering into a bullish position.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.