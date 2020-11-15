Source: Getty Images
Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 109.45 while currently trading at 113.00 up over 350 points for the week as prices have now hit a 4 week high.
I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so originally in the December contract from around the 109.55 level and if you took that trade we had a rollover into the March contract while now placing the stop loss under the June 15th low of 99.05 as an exit strategy. Fundamentally speaking support on recent dryness in Brazil's coffee-growing regions. On Monday, data from Somar Meteorologia showed rain in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing region, measured 8.2 mm last week, or only 19% of the historical average. Coffee growing areas of Minas Gerais have faced above-average temperatures and a lack of significant rain in the past five months, which has depleted soil moisture levels and water resources for irrigation.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center on Sep 24 said a La Nina weather pattern has emerged in the Pacific Ocean, which could lead to below-average precipitation in Brazil. Coffee prices are trading above their 20 day moving average, but slightly below their 100 day standing at the 114 level and if that is breached I would have to think there would buy stops at that critical level therefore pushing prices even higher so stay long.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.