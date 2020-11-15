I Remain Bullish Coffee Prices



Source: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 109.45 while currently trading at 113.00 up over 350 points for the week as prices have now hit a 4 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so originally in the December contract from around the 109.55 level and if you took that trade we had a rollover into the March contract while now placing the stop loss under the June 15th low of 99.05 as an exit strategy. Fundamentally speaking support on recent dryness in Brazil's coffee-growing regions. On Monday, data from Somar Meteorologia showed rain in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing region, measured 8.2 mm last week, or only 19% of the historical average. Coffee growing areas of Minas Gerais have faced above-average temperatures and a lack of significant rain in the past five months, which has depleted soil moisture levels and water resources for irrigation. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center on Sep 24 said a La Nina weather pattern has emerged in the Pacific Ocean, which could lead to below-average precipitation in Brazil. Coffee prices are trading above their 20 day moving average, but slightly below their 100 day standing at the 114 level and if that is breached I would have to think there would buy stops at that critical level therefore pushing prices even higher so stay long. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.