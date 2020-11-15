This/Next Week Forecast (November 16 - 20, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 67.90, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 71.10.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 67.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 64.
previous week cotton price forecast chart
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 62.
Long-Term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 72.45, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 78.50.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 67, which will be followed by moving down to support level 57.