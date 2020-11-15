rounded corner
Cocoa Weekly Forecast
Sunday, November 15, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

This/Next Week Forecast (November 16 - 20, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2420, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2550 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2665.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2420, which will be followed by reaching support level 2232 and 2160.

Chart Cocoa This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

previous week cocoa forecast chart
Chart Cocoa This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level 2160 and new covid wave and lockdown increasing creating additional downtrend pressure.

Chart Cocoa Stocks, Inventory

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2410, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2550 and 2665.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2410, which will be followed by reaching support level 2160.

Chart Cocoa Forecast 2020, Long-term Technical Analysis and Outlook



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
