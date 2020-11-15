|
|
Soybean Weekly Forecast
Sunday, November 15, 2020
by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com
|
This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1136, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1180.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1136, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1100.
previous week soybean price forecast
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1180.
Monthly Forecast
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1063, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1180.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1046, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1000 and 940.
About the author
Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.
His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans
Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.