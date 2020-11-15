Soybean Weekly Forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1136, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1180.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1136, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1100. previous week soybean price forecast

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1180. Monthly Forecast Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1063, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1180.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1046, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1000 and 940.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.