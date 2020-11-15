Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 425, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 460.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 425, which will be followed by reaching support level 390 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 355.

This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend (correction) may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 402.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 421.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 402.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 390 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 375.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 370 - 390.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 425, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 460.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 390, which will be followed by moving down to support level 355.