Well, we nailed the trade in Z/Z CL and have done very well this year calling for a bullish move in commodities with a bearish bias in the USD. However, I did not call the move in Cocoa today but I believe I know why it happened. As you know Ivory Coast and Ghana produce 60 % approximately of the global supply of cocoa. Ivory Coast is a beautiful country but it is susciptble to civil unrest. Well, what do you think is going to happen to a 3rd world country during a pandemic? It ain't gonna go very smoothly.

The recent news in Cote D'Ivoire is that violence is breaking out recently after the October 31st election was boycotted:

Now the West African country (who is a major supplier to the world's confectionary world) could have stresses to the supply chain. What happens next? Is it another civil like in 2010-11? Who really knows at this point but we realize that this market has changed to an upside trending one as of today.

I remember trading cocoa spreads during the civil war in Ivory Coast that brought the market to 3800 and spreads exploded as well. We will have opportunities next week but think about trading spreads with us that a fraction of the margin ($ 166 to $ 275 per spread) vs. $ 2000 per contract on Cocoa outright futures.

