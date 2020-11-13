Lots of Chart Patterns to Consider for the Weekend





We have a huge list of chart patterns to consider for the weekend, For the full curated list (and sources), feel free to join our free newsletter community by signing up on our site at www.zytrade.com

Bullish Patterns Symbol ANF ACN AFL AEL AXP APA ARW ATO AXS BMI BECN BERY BA BKNG BRC CNC CENX CF CIEN CSCO CMCO CMTL COP CLR CR CSGS CW ^DJT ^DJI EMR EOG EFX EXC EZPW FICO FFG FIS GPN GS HAYN HSY HNI ISRG JNJ K KELYA KFRC KMB M MRO MRTN MA MTRN MU MLHR MS MUR MYL NBR NTAP OXY OLN OUT PANW PKE PDCO PFE PCG PLXS PRU RGA REV ROST ^GSPC SAIA SEIC SRE LUV SWN SCS SSYS TPR TEVA TJX TG UGI UNM VFC V WEX WMB XAR

Bearish Patterns

Symbol AYX BIIB CRH HELE RAMP NTGR NEE RNG TREX

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space.

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page.