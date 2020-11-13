rounded corner
Lots of Chart Patterns to Consider for the Weekend
Friday, November 13, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

We have a huge list of chart patterns to consider for the weekend, For the full curated list (and sources), feel free to join our free newsletter community by signing up on our site at www.zytrade.com


Bullish Patterns

Symbol

ANF

ACN

AFL

AEL

AXP

APA

ARW

ATO

AXS

BMI

BECN

BERY

BA

BKNG

BRC

CNC

CENX

CF

CIEN

CSCO

CMCO

CMTL

COP

CLR

CR

CSGS

CW

^DJT

^DJI

EMR

EOG

EFX

EXC

EZPW

FICO

FFG

FIS

GPN

GS

HAYN

HSY

HNI

ISRG

JNJ

K

KELYA

KFRC

KMB

M

MRO

MRTN

MA

MTRN

MU

MLHR

MS

MUR

MYL

NBR

NTAP

OXY

OLN

OUT

PANW

PKE

PDCO

PFE

PCG

PLXS

PRU

RGA

REV

ROST

^GSPC

SAIA

SEIC

SRE

LUV

SWN

SCS

SSYS

TPR

TEVA

TJX

TG

UGI

UNM

VFC

V

WEX

WMB

XAR


Bearish Patterns


Symbol

AYX

BIIB

CRH

HELE

RAMP

NTGR

NEE

RNG

TREX


Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
