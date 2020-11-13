All of this is from the ZYTrade blog:

Everyones stressed out over the election. Take a breather and focus on your own life. See areas needing improvement? Would you like to turn your life around in 12 months or less? Here are six suggestions to help you.

On the more sober side of things, get ready for a massive eviction tsunami.

What happens when you mix slow growth with high unemployment? You get this thing called stagflation. Are we heading in that direction?

How much will the Fed change under a Biden administration?

Druckenmiller on the dollar--MORE DOWNSIDE to come...did you expect anything different?

Looking to diversify your portfolio with commodities? Here are three commodities to consider.

Maybe you just want to do a quick swing trade. Heres a method that often finds frequent setups in the market.

Okay, golds been up and now its pulled back. But is there any reason at all to think that were about to have a golden decade? This author thinks so.

The cannabis index jumped up last week likely due to wider legalization post election. Here are the critical levels to watch.

Another industry--mortgage--is seen as lucrative, at least to JP Morgan.

What does the COVID vaccine and 10-year treasury yields have in common? Well, for the banking industry, both signal potentially higher levels of profitability. Strange, but does it make sense?

Is it possible that the pursuit of clean energy might actually make energy more expensive and the environment more polluted, at least for the near term?

Besides, are banks even ready for this energy shift? This author thinks not.

Excited about the market recovery? Dont forget that were still in the midst of an unemployment crisis.

