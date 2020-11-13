Source; Getty Images
Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the January contract settled last Friday in New York at 114.80 while currently trading at 119.80 up about 500 points for the trading week.
I have been recommending a bullish trade from around the 119.00 level which was executed yesterday and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the spike bottom which was created on October 21st at 107.35 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the risk will also be reduced.
Juice prices are trading above their 20 day but slightly below their 100 day which stands at the 120 level which could be breached in today's action as it looks to me that a bottom has finally been formed in this commodity. We are now starting into the extremely volatile winter season as the volatility will expand to the upside especially if any type of frost situation develops in the State of Florida therefore decimating the orange juice crop as that situation has occurred on multiple occasions historically speaking.
At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in sugar and coffee as I think the agricultural markets in 2021 will continue to be strong so stay long as I believe the risk / reward is in your favor as the downside is limited.
TREND: HIGHER--MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.