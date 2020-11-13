Orange Juice Prices Hit 7 Week High



Source; Getty Images Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the January contract settled last Friday in New York at 114.80 while currently trading at 119.80 up about 500 points for the trading week. I have been recommending a bullish trade from around the 119.00 level which was executed yesterday and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the spike bottom which was created on October 21st at 107.35 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the risk will also be reduced. Juice prices are trading above their 20 day but slightly below their 100 day which stands at the 120 level which could be breached in today's action as it looks to me that a bottom has finally been formed in this commodity. We are now starting into the extremely volatile winter season as the volatility will expand to the upside especially if any type of frost situation develops in the State of Florida therefore decimating the orange juice crop as that situation has occurred on multiple occasions historically speaking. At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in sugar and coffee as I think the agricultural markets in 2021 will continue to be strong so stay long as I believe the risk / reward is in your favor as the downside is limited. TREND: HIGHER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.