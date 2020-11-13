|
|
It's time for another quick review of where the soybeans are grown in SA
Friday, November 13, 2020
by Eugene Graner, CTA of Heartland Investor Services
|
Back by popular demand, I re-did the video on South American soybean production and where it's at, like we did in 2018 during the last drought.This is a good time to refresh again what areas are important when you hear where the rain is forecasted.
I will take you through some charts and show where our setbacks can take us in this bull market with corn, beans and wheat. We will also look at French milling wheat prices and Soybean Oil prices.
Watch it here ->http://www.heartlandinvest.com/index.cfm?show=10&mid=286
Or you can sign up below to get the video sent directly to you and follow these crazy markets along with us.
Click here to sign up and see my entire newsletter every day plus videos and trade alerts for free for 2 weeks.
***Links may not work when viewing this article on barchart.com. Please copy and paste this link below into your web browser to access the free trial sign upportal.***
https://ppweb.thrivecart.com/heartland-advantage-package-no-cc/
About the author
Eugene Graner is the founder and President of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc. As a veteran commodity analyst, broker, and CTA that eats, sleeps, and breathes commodity futures, his priority is to bring clients the latest and most useful information of the markets along with uncannily accurate futures predictions. By balancing risk and reward, Eugene uses his proprietary trading strategies to develop the best possible trading approaches for his clients. He has 28 years of experience in the industry and his voice has been heard around the United States. He is heard on multiple radio stations throughout the day, also has been featured on CNN, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, and is the go-to guy to for multiple TV network stations for interviews about market news weekly.
Contributing author since 1/3/2019