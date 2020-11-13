rounded corner
It's time for another quick review of where the soybeans are grown in SA
Friday, November 13, 2020

by Eugene Graner, CTA of Heartland Investor Services

Back by popular demand, I re-did the video on South American soybean production and where it's at, like we did in 2018 during the last drought.This is a good time to refresh again what areas are important when you hear where the rain is forecasted.

I will take you through some charts and show where our setbacks can take us in this bull market with corn, beans and wheat. We will also look at French milling wheat prices and Soybean Oil prices.

