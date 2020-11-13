Feeder Cattle Has Bumped Into Overhead Resistance



On Monday, Feeder Cattle front month contract posted a nice gain that ended at the top of a downward sloping trendline. Since then it failed to break through and appears to be rolling over. This is happening as the commodity enters a period of strong seasonal weakness. To trade this, I am looking to sell the Feeder Cattle (Jan 20 - Mar 21) calendar spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when sold on 11/13 and bought on 11/29. The average best profit is nearly 2.8 times the average worst loss which makes for an excellent risk reward.



