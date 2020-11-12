Gold is consolidating its recent losses, having inched only slightly higher on Thursday. Once again, practically nothing changed on the precious metals market in the last 24 hours (except for the miners daily decline), so todays analysis will generally be almost entirely a quote from what I wrote in previous analyses.

Ill start with a quote from yesterdays analysis, and I will update it whenever necessary (removingitalicsfrom the changed parts).

Gold truly plungedon Monday (Nov 9),erasing practically the entire election-uncertainty-based rally in just one day. I admit that I didnt expect this decline to be as big on a single day, but the gold market was definitely ready for a decline, and since it got an unexpected boost from Pfizer (the optimistic test results regarding the possible Covid-19 vaccine), gold sank.

This situation emphasizes why its often a good idea to stick to one trading position even if its possible that one sees a countertrend move on a more short-term basis.

Of course, there will be some who will say that all the technical work resulting in me expecting gold to slide shortly after the U.S. elections was useless, as gold simply responded to more-or-less random news from Pfizer.

But why did gold decline in light of this news at all? Back in March, gold was declining as Covid-19 cases increased rapidly, so if were about to see this trend reversed, shouldnt gold rally instead?

And even if one agrees that the Covid-19 vaccine is fundamentally bad for gold (and it is, as it decreases the demand for safe-haven assets, since the situation is seemingly getting back to normal), then why did gold decline almost $100 in a single day, instead of declining $4, $7, $15, or any other insignificant number of dollars?

And why did gold end the session lower without a visible rebound, even though the general stock market erased most of its intraday gains before the session was over ? Given the above, it seems the market realized that initial testing is far from being proof that the vaccine is indeed safe (for long-term use as well), and even further away from being introduced. If people realized that they got ahead of themselves with regard to stocks, then why didnt the same happen with regard to gold?

With all these questions in mind, things are no longer as simple as they might have appeared at first sight.

Ill tell you why because the vaccine announcement was just an additional trigger that wasnt even necessary for gold to decline. The triggers presence caused gold to decline more than it would have otherwise, however without it, gold would have declined anyway, due to all the technical reasons.

I featured multiple reasons inMondaysanalysis, and I encourage you to read it, if you havent had the chance to do so, and today, I would like to show you one thing that might be too obvious for one to notice.

Its about golds, silvers, and miners relative performance to what happened in the US Index, and the general stock market since early September.

The USD Index moved close to its September low, while the S&P 500 moved to its September high. Did PMs and miners exhibit similar strength? No! Gold closed about $150 below its September high, silver closed about $5 lower, and the GDX closed about $4 lower.

Gold endedMondayssession close to $1,850, and based on what I wroteon Monday,it seems that the USD Index is on the verge of moving much higher, which will likely trigger more declines in gold. And indeed, since gold just moved to its September lows on Monday and ended the daily decline there, it will now likely take a breather.

Since gold moved about $20 higher in terms of the daily closing prices on November 10, this might have been it the breather might already be over. Whether that was the case or not, I expect to see a breakdown shortly.This breakdown would be likely to lead to gold declining to about $1,700 in tune with what Ive been writing for weeks. I expect gold to rally back up (above $2,000 and beyond)onlyafterdeclining significantly. And this decline is likely already underway.

