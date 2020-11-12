Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 200-700 K T. expected new crop vs. none expected

US wheat futures continue to show its true colors stemming from a slack export market. Im still seeing a fair amount of global wheat business happening but little involves US origin. Charts are ugly looking yet short term inter-day technical considerations suggest caution selling the break. The other day I suggested fading the break against suspected support at the $5.80-$5.85 level. It looks like we could see that level sooner vs. later and its still worth a shot for a short term trade. Am I out in left field thinking the wheat market will develop into a trading range affair vs. developing into a long drawn out downtrend?

Daily Support & Resistance 11/13

Dec Chgo Wheat: $5.80 - $5.96

Dec KC Wheat: $5.35 - $5.50

