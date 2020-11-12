rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wheat - Just My Opinion
Thursday, November 12, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 200-700 K T. expected new crop vs. none expected

US wheat futures continue to show its true colors stemming from a slack export market. Im still seeing a fair amount of global wheat business happening but little involves US origin. Charts are ugly looking yet short term inter-day technical considerations suggest caution selling the break. The other day I suggested fading the break against suspected support at the $5.80-$5.85 level. It looks like we could see that level sooner vs. later and its still worth a shot for a short term trade. Am I out in left field thinking the wheat market will develop into a trading range affair vs. developing into a long drawn out downtrend?

Daily Support & Resistance 11/13

Dec Chgo Wheat: $5.80 - $5.96

Dec KC Wheat: $5.35 - $5.50

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS?

Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475.

Learn more aboutInternational Futures Groupatwww.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy