The Nemenoff Report 11/12/2020



Financials: It is not often that we see a trend changing game changing event,, but, this last last week saw one with the announcement by Pfizer of a vaccine for the Covid virus that is 90% effective. Of course this is good but there remains lots of questions which I won’t get into now but just accept it as good news This sent equities sharply higher and Bonds as low as 169’30! as of this writing (7:00am) Bonds are 13 higher at 171’04 down 3’0 for the week, the10 year note up 7at 137’25 down1’05 for the week and. The 5 year up 3 at 125’11 down 14 fo r t he week Yields are up for the week with the 2 year at 0.18 up 3 basis points, the 5 year at0.43 up 10, the 10yr. at .93 up16 and the 30year at 1.71 up 17 basis points. I’ll be a seller on sharp rallies above 173’00. Grains: December Corn is 3’6 lower at 413’4 up 3’4 for the week, Jan Beans down 6’4 at 1146’0 up 30’0 cents for the week and Dec. Wheat unchanged at 559 3’0 drown 10’0 for the week. A decline in yield per acre for corn and beans pushed prices higher. I still like the long side of the market. Use protective sell stops for long positions. Cattle: December LC closed 52 higher at 112.40 up 4.00 for the week and March FC down 25 at 141.60 up almost 7.00 for the week. Once again boxed beef demand remained brisk with the choice/ select spread narrowing marginally. I am on the sidelines. Silver: December silver is unchanged at 24.26 down 1.60 for the week as market participants sold out of “safe havens”. Still too volatile for me. S&P: S&Ps are 11.00 lower at 3556.00 up 70.00 for the week. The prospect of an effective vaccine against the virus has sent equities higher. Look for new highs. Currencies: The Euro is 22 higher 1.1805, the Yen 21 higher at 0.9507, the Pound 49 lower at 1.3170 and the Dollar Index down 15 at 92.78 up .77 for the week. I am covering all short biased Dollar positions because of the reversal in Bonds. Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com