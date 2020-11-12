|
|
Let the ALGOs do the Heavy Lifting & Futures Levels 11.13.2020
Thursday, November 12, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Tomorrow is Friday the 13th......
iSystems Let the ALGOs do the heavy lifting
iSystems is a trading platform that allows you the investor/trader to browse and view performance from over 1500 professionally designed systems.
You can browse statistics, performance, logic and much more.
A series 3 professional broker is here to assist you if you would like to evaluate any specific systems and even better how to create a diversified portfolio based on your risk profile and capital.
The capital requirements for each Algo range from just $3000.00 and up.
You can choose between day trading Algos and swing trading Algos and much more.
In todays post I like to share the following 2 systems:
These systems can be started/stopped at anytime by you! You have full control.
Some clients like to have some automated systems in addition to their self directed account, some clients prefer to only utilize automated systems as they dont have the time or desire to trade on their own.
Futures trading is complex and carries the risk of substantial losses. It is not suitable for all investors. The ability to withstand losses and to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can adversely affect investor returns.
11-13-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.