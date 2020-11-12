rounded corner
Weekly Ethanol Production for November 6 2020
Thursday, November 12, 2020

by Renewable Fuels Association of Renewable Fuels Association

According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending November 6, ethanol production increased 1.7 percent, or 16,000 barrels per day (b/d), to a 33-week high of 977,000 b/d, equivalent to 41.03 million gallons daily. Still, production remained 5.1 percent below the same week last year. The four-week average ethanol production rate rose 1.1 percent to 948,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.53 billion gallons (bg).

Ethanol stocks expanded by 2.5 percent to a ten-week high of 20.2 million barrels, which was 3.9 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories built across all regions except the East Coast (PADD 1) and Midwest (PADD 2), including a sizable increase (up 1.10 million barrels) in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3).

The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, jumped 5.1 percent to 8.76 million b/d (134.32 bg annualized). Gasoline demand was 6.0 percent less than a year ago.

In contrast, refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol decreased 0.2 percent to 834,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.79 bg annualized. This was 11.3 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 68,000 b/d, or 19.99 million gallons for the week and a 59-week high (since mid-September 2019). This also marks the twelfth time in sixteen weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of September 2020.)

The Renewable Fuels Association is the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. RFA’s members are working to help America become cleaner, safer, more energy independent and economically secure. www.EthanolRFA.org
 
 
Contributing author since 6/25/2020 
