ONE44 Fibonacci Chart of the Week
Thursday, November 12, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

JPM

ONE44Analytics believes that theFibonacci retracements are the underlying structure of all marketsand in these weekly examples we giveeducational and actionableinformation.

This is an update to the JPM example posted on 10/25/20 and the 61.8% rule.

In the last update the actionable information was,

Currently, until they can get a couple solid close's above 106.00 expect the trading range to continue and look for a break to61.8% of the current rally at 96.00. Once they can get a couple solid close's above 106.00, look for61.8% back to the all-time high again at 116.00.

Now,

The break from below106.00 took the market right down to 61.8% of the current rally at 96.00keeping the trading range going. the rally from there exploded up to61.8% back to the all-time high, this was 116.60.The expectedbreak from 61.8% is 61.8% back of where it just came from, this is 93.50.As always we will watch all the retracements on any break from here.

Currently,

Usually when they finally do get out of the61.8% trading range, the last setback holds a tighter retracement, like23.6%, or 38.2%, so watch 109.00 and then 103.00. Only getting back to these levels would be a very positive sign andwith a couple closes above 116.60 look for 78.6% back to the all-time high at 127.50

.

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
