Hello traders and investors!

Gold is in consolidation mode since August, but we see it now approaching strong technical support. Daily technical chart is showing us that gold always breaks 100SMA before the uptrend resumes and if we consider the same wavelength as in March, then we should keep an eye on support around 1800 level.



For more of our analysis check our website atwww.ew-forecast.com

GOLD Technical, Daily





If we take a look at the 4h chart and its wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective, we can see a bigger bearish triangle pattern in wave B of a higher degree wave IV), so watch out for another decline down to projected support around 1800 level for wave C, ideally once the final wave E of B fully unfolds.



GOLD, 4h



We believe that gold may find support somewhere at the end of the year, which means that we can expect a bullish continuation back to highs for wave V) at the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021.