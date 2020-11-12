rounded corner
Sugar Higher Breaks 3 Day Losing Streak
Thursday, November 12, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Source: Getty Images

Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract is trading higher by 26 points at 14.75 a pound breaking a 3-day losing streak still continuing its bullish momentum despite the fact that prices have stalled out over the last month.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 14.65 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 13.98 as an exit strategy. For the bullish momentum prices have to break the 15 level as the volatility also has kind of stalled out over the last couple of weeks as I still remain bullish as I think the agricultural sectors in 2021 will experience tremendous trends to the upside as demand will come back due to the fact that we have come up with a Coronavirus vaccine. Fundamentally speakings some bearish data was releasedWednesday from Unica showed that Brazil's Center-South sugar production in the second half of October rose +14.4 y/y to 1.7373 MMT, with the percentage of cane used for sugar climbing to 43.63% in 2020/21 from 32.02% in 2019/20.

Sugar prices were already on the defensive after Monday's data from India's National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories showed that Indian sugar output as of Nov 5 was up +32.8% y/y at 425,000 MT. Prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside so stay long as the risk / reward remains in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
