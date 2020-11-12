Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 41.85, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 43.00.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 41.10, which will be followed by reaching support level 39.35.

previous forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 36.10, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 41.10.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 36.10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 33.60.

previous week crude oil forecast chart



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price between the levels $45 - 52, but new covid wave and lockdown increasing creating downtrend pressure to the level $30.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 36.10, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 43.00 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 47.70.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 36.10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 32.15 and 28.80.