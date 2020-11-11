USDJPY Bullish, Eyeing Further Upside



USDJPY looks to move further higher as it retains most of its rally gain. On the downside, support comes in at 105.00 level. Below this level will turn attention to the 104.50 level. Further down, support is seen at the 104.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more decline towards the 103.50. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 105.50 level where a break will target the 106.00 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 106.50 level and then lower towards the 107.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside threat in the days ahead.





