USDJPY Bullish, Eyeing Further Upside
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com

USDJPY looks to move further higher as it retains most of its rally gain. On the downside, support comes in at 105.00 level. Below this level will turn attention to the 104.50 level. Further down, support is seen at the 104.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more decline towards the 103.50. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 105.50 level where a break will target the 106.00 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 106.50 level and then lower towards the 107.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside threat in the days ahead.


About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal MagazineThestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

At FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.
