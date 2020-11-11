rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: USDJPY Rallies Higher Together with Indices
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave View in USDJPY suggests it is correcting the cycle from March 24 high in anexpanded Flat Elliott Wave structure. The Flat structure started from September 21 low where wave A ended at 106.1 and wave B ended at 103.1. In the 45 minutes chart below, we can see wave B ended on November 9 low at 103.13.

The internal of wave B unfolded as a zigzag where wave ((a)) ended at 103.98, wave ((b)) ended at 105.34, and wave ((c)) of B ended at 103.1. Wave C is now in progress as a 5 waves impulsive structure where wave ((i)) should end soon. Up from wave B low at 103.1, wave (i) ended at 103.56, and wave (ii) pullback ended at 103.41, Pair then resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 105.64 and wave (iv) dips ended at 104.79.

Expect wave (v) to end soon with a marginal high. This should complete wave ((i)) of C in higher degree. Pair should then pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from November 9 low before the rally resumes. As far as November 9 pivot low at 103.1 stays intact, expect dips to find support in3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
