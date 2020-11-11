|
Chris Vermeulen Joins Howe Street to Discuss the Latest Moves in the Markets and Metals
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
Transportation and small-cap stocks are showing signs of early leadership after being out of favor for nearly two years. They are typically the stocks that lead during the start of a new bull market which is exciting news for stock investors. However, money is beginning to flow out of gold and silver. Where is it going and is this only a short term trend?
