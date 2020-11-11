The uptrend held as we expected but we did get a surprise boost as the industry rallied on news of additional state legalizations. MJ broke above resistance at the 15.20 range in a surge of high buying volume [1]. It must eventually rise above this level for the uptrend to continue its advance. However, the jump was rather sharp, and it won't be a surprise to see it pull back [2]. However, it must stay well above critical support at the range indicated in [3] for the uptrend to remain intact.

