Waiting on Crude: Patience Pays Off



Crude oil continues to trade above $40 and it even moved a bit higher in todays pre-market trading. But focusing on this intraday volatility carries one big risk missing the big picture. Thats what Id like to emphasize today. To clarify, I dont mean the likely broad bottom in the USD Index or the topping stock market (whichI described yesterday). Yes, both are likely to contribute to crude oils decline in the following weeks, but the big technical - picture in crude oil itself is telling us a lot. The price of the black gold is currently in the second week of its corrective upswing. The correction that we saw in early 2020 and that preceded the biggest plunge in decades took exactly two weeks as well. Yes, the price moves are more volatile at this time, but back in February there were no elections in the U.S. and there was no sudden news regarding the possible Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend. Its relatively normal that the volatility is bigger this time. Of course, just noticing that the counter-trend rally took two weeks and we are now in the second week of correction is not enough to make the analogy particularly relevant. However, thats not the only thing that points to this similarity. The Stochastic indicator just flashed a tiny buy signal, and the CCI indicator just moved back up from the oversold levels. These are both events that took place right before the end of the corrective upswing in February. And what did the general stock market do in February? It topped, slightly above its previous high. What did it do this week? Exactly the same thing! It moved above the previous high and invalidated this move before the day was over. The RSI is relatively close to the middle of its trading range, so while its not very similar, its not different enough to invalidate the analogy either. During the first week of the corrective upswing in February, the volume that we saw was a bit lower than what we had seen on the previous week, when crude oil had declined. We saw the same thing recently. The current week is not over, so we dont have the volume for it yet, but the previous weeks upswing was accompanied by volume that was a bit lower than the volume on which crude oil had declined on the previous week. The history tends to rhyme, not necessarily to repeat itself to the letter, and the current situation in crude oil definitely seems to rhyme with what we saw earlier this year, right before the big price decline. We realize that its tiring to wait for crude oil to finally move in a profound way, but given what happened earlier in 2020, it seems that the wait will be well worth it. Today's premium Oil Trading Alert includes details of our profitable trading position, which became such as soon as we entered it. Interested in more exclusive updates?Join our premium Oil Trading Alerts newsletter and read all the details today. Thank you. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA

Editor-in-chief ***** All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomskis reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss Przemyslaw Radomski, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.



About the author Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA (PR) is a precious metals investor and analyst who takes advantage of the emotionality on the markets, and invites you to do the same.

His company, Sunshine Profits, publishes analytical software that anyone can use in order to get an accurate and unbiased view on the current situation.

Recognizing that predicting market behavior with 100% accuracy is a problem that may never be solved, PR has changed the world of trading and investing by enabling individuals to get easy access to the level of analysis that was once available only to institutions.

High quality of analytical tools available at http://www.SunshineProfits.com are results of time, thorough research and testing on PR's own capital.

PR believes that the greatest potential is currently in the precious metals sector. For that reason it is his main point of interest to help you make the most of that potential.

As a CFA charterholder, Przemyslaw Radomski shares the highest standards for professional excellence and ethics for the ultimate benefit of society. He also holds a master's degree in Finance and Banking, and is currently writing his thesis after having finished his PhD studies in Economics.