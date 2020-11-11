BYND Disappoints on Earnings but Will a McDonalds Partnership Save It?



Chris Vermeulen joins Nicole Petallides on TD Ameritrade Network to discuss Beyond Meat (BYND) and their surprise loss due to the COVID toll on the restaurant and food services industry. The stock has been on a rollercoaster the last 24 hours with a 20% rally on McDonalds partnership news and then a 38% pre-market drop from poor earnings. Watch the video to learn where BYND is headed. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO GET OPTIONS AND ETF SWING TRADE ALERTS AT WWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COM

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018