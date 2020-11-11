rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ONE44 Analytics Corn Update
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Bookmark and Share

CORN

This is a update to the post below on 10/26/20

ZCZ20

The Corn has had a very impressive rally after they took out thelong term swing point of 360.00and held it on a retest of it on 9/28/20. It already has hit the first of our two targets, the first was themajor Gann square at 405.00 and the second is the long term target at 430.00. Like the Beans the long term target will be the first major test of just how strong this market is. Provided this level is taken out we will then be looking for much higher prices. We will have more on that when and if it happens. For now you can use392.00 as the swing point, but it would have to take out 38.2% of the rally at 375.00 to turn the trend negative.

Where we are now,

The break from the 10/27/20 high held the 392.00 swing point perfectly and this rally has them right up against the long term target of 430.00. A break from this area can take them back to 38.2% of the move up at 380.00. Any setback from this area that can only go 23.6% back at 397.00 keeps the market very positive. With a couple solid closes above 430.00 our next long term target becomes 38.2% back to the all-time high at 510.00

.

.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter here,

https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/

.

.

Corn Nearby



Recent articles from this author


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy