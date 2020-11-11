rounded corner
ONE44 Analytics Soybean Update
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Soybeans
This is a update to the post below on 10/26/20

ZSF21

The Beans remain extremely positive as long as they stay above thelong term swing point at 1020.00, this area has a major Gann square and is 23.6% of the current rally.The target is still1170.00, this is 38.2% back to the all-time high and a major Gann square. We continue to believe that this will be a multi year rally and1170.00will be the first major test of just how strong this market is. A reaction from this level could last for a few months and retrace as much as38.2%of the rally.Currently 38.2% of the rally is 972.00 which is also a major Gann square and it is this level that would have to be taken out to turn the trend negative.

Where we are now,

The setback from the10/27/20high held well above the1020.00 swing pointand this rally is right up to ourlong term target of 1170.00, as mentioned above this is38.2% back to the all-time high and a major Gann square.A break from this area could take them back to38.2% of the entire rally and long term swing point of 1020.00.We still believe this is going to be a multi year rally and with a couple solid closesabove 1170.00the next long term target will be61.8% back to the all-time high up at 1410.00.

Soybeans Nearby



About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
