Soybeans

This is a update to the post below on 10/26/20

ZSF21

The Beans remain extremely positive as long as they stay above thelong term swing point at 1020.00, this area has a major Gann square and is 23.6% of the current rally.The target is still1170.00, this is 38.2% back to the all-time high and a major Gann square. We continue to believe that this will be a multi year rally and1170.00will be the first major test of just how strong this market is. A reaction from this level could last for a few months and retrace as much as38.2%of the rally.Currently 38.2% of the rally is 972.00 which is also a major Gann square and it is this level that would have to be taken out to turn the trend negative.

Where we are now,

The setback from the10/27/20high held well above the1020.00 swing pointand this rally is right up to ourlong term target of 1170.00, as mentioned above this is38.2% back to the all-time high and a major Gann square.A break from this area could take them back to38.2% of the entire rally and long term swing point of 1020.00.We still believe this is going to be a multi year rally and with a couple solid closesabove 1170.00the next long term target will be61.8% back to the all-time high up at 1410.00.

.

.

.

.